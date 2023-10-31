Howard University vs. American University exhibition game honors life and legacy of Blake Bozeman

The game inside the Burr Gymnasium is a little different from others.

It isn’t a regular season basketball game against a cross-town rival. It’s bigger than basketball.

The Howard University versus American University exhibition game was about honoring one of their own, Blake Bozeman.

The 31-year-old’s life was cut short on Sept. 24 during a nightclub shooting in D.C.

Blake leaves behind a wife and three young children.

His dad, Todd Bozeman, says that Blake dedicated his life to helping others on and off the court, and that’s why these two universities are honoring his legacy.

"He was a genuine person that was kind and loving and always willing to help people out," Mr. Bozeman said.

Blake was a beloved member of the region’s basketball community. He played at Morgan State University where he was coached by his father.

"Todd is a legendary coach at the HBCU level," said Howard’s athletic director Kery Davis.

Blake was also close to coaches on both teams playing on the court.

"Our assistant head coach Tyler Thorton," said Howard’s head basketball coach Kenny Blakeney.

"They played on the same AAU team that I coached," Mr. Bozeman recalled.

Before the start of Tuesday’s game, Thorton walked over to Blake’s father – his former coach – and gave him a hug.

"I love you, man. You family man, always," Thorton said.

"We appreciate the people at Howard and American for doing this because it means a lot," Mr. Bozeman said.

Leaders at Howard say they can’t stay silent about what’s taking place across the District.

"D.C. is one of the cities that is in the headlines for the most violence going on right now," Coach Blakeney said.

"Howard is an inner-city school. We have an open campus, so we are part of this community and play a part to bring awareness to what is happening in our city," Davis added.

Todd and Telethea Bozeman attend a basketball game held in honor of their son Blake.

Mr. Bozeman and his wife Telethea say they are grateful for all the love and support their family is receiving.

"We are so thankful for the time we had with Blake. It’s just hard not to see him finish the race," Mr. Bozeman said. "That’s what makes this even harder."

Some of the proceeds from the scrimmage will go towards a scholarship fund for Blake’s children, Braelen, Berkeley and Bryson.

FOX 5 did reach out to the Metropolitan Police Department for an update on the fatal shooting inside the H Street nightclub.

They say it is still an ongoing investigation. They also informed us, that the club is still closed until further notice.