Community remebers father, MSU basketball killed in shooting at DC nightclub

The front doors of Cru Hookah Lounge on H Street are now locked after a tragic shooting took place inside the establishment just before midnight Saturday.

The violent incident at the popular business in Northeast claimed the life of 31-year-old Blake Bozeman and left three others injured. They were shot inside the club and treated for non-life-threatening injuries but Bozeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

"It’s tragic. It reminds you that you’re mortal and that life is very finite," said Kyle Snedecor, who frequents the H Street corridor.

Since the news of the 31-year-old's passing, condolences have been pouring in from the region's sports community.

Bozeman played basketball at Morgan State University from 2011 to 2015 where his father Todd Bozeman coached.

"The Morgan family extends our deepest condolences and prayers to the Bozeman family and friends. Our family was an extension of his and he was a shining example of what it means to be a student-athlete," the university said in a statement.

Before his time playing with the Bears, he spent some time at Paul VI Catholic High School.

"Blake was part of my first team at PVI," his former coach, Glenn Farello told FOX 5. "He contributed to our first State Championship team in 2009. The PVI community is heartbroken to hear the news and our prayers go out to his family. Blake was an outstanding young man with a great smile and dynamic personality."

We're told Bozeman also spent his time volunteering in the community, including the Special Olympics.

ANC Commissioner Mike Velasquez calls the shooting 'another act of senseless gun violence in the city'.

"My heart and the hearts of all the commissioners go out to everybody who is affected by this violence. We don’t need guns on our street and we certainly don’t need them inside our establishments, so we have to understand why a gun got inside?" said Velasquez.

DC police are still searching for a suspect.

Cru issued a statement following the tragedy, saying, "We are devastated by the horrendous events that occurred this morning. We work with our security partners daily to ensure we provide a safe environment."

Anyone with information n is asked to call police 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM MSU BELOW

"Blake Bozeman, a Bowie, Maryland product, played four years as a starting guard for the Bears from 2011-15 where his father, Todd, was the program’s winningest Division 1 coach in Morgan history. Blake finished his playing career ranked No. 2 on the school’s all-time minutes leaderboard (3717), No. 4 in games played (123) played, and No 3 in 3-pointers made (183). He averaged 7.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists. He scored 20 or more points five times during his senior season, including a season-high 25 points at North Carolina A&T on Feb. 23, 2015.



Bozeman was productive both on the court, in the classroom and took pride in helping out in the community as well. He was selected to the 2015 Allstate NABC Good Works Team for his significant contributions to the greater good of their communities through volunteerism and civic service. He volunteered at Special Olympics events, refereed soccer games for the mentally challenged, and organized a dance for mentally disabled students.



Bozeman earned his B.S. in marketing from Morgan in 2014 and his M.A. in Journalism in 2016, from Morgan.



