Howard University homecoming weekend: Safety is 'main priority,' say school officials

Safety remains a top priority at Howard University as the school enters its final weekend of homecoming, university officials said.

On campus Friday, officers from the Metropolitan Police Department and Howard University campus police were seen patrolling parts of the university. While MPD does not provide specifics on operations, tactics, or staffing, a spokesperson confirmed the department is working closely with partners at Howard University and other local agencies on security this weekend.

Recently, injuries were reported at Morgan State University and Bowie State University after shootings during their homecoming weeks. Students at Howard University told FOX 5 on Friday, they generally feel safe on campus.

"I don’t think the campus can necessarily guarantee our safety because it’s an open campus. Anyone is welcome to come. People are crazy. But you know if you’re aware of your surroundings, if you’re responsible, you’re going to be okay," Timyrah Washington said.

Washington, a freshman, was joined by other friends Friday who shared similar sentiments on campus safety.

"We watch each other, making sure everybody is safe. Sticking in big groups that’s the main thing," Kelvin Jones said.

A statement from Howard University was provided to FOX 5:

"The safety of our students, employees, alumni and guests as they gather for Homecoming is our main priority. As with all large-scale events, we have been working with local and federal agencies to develop plans to use in the event of an emergency situation. We will also be providing any safety tips and any necessary updates via email and social media using the #Bison Safe hashtag. We look forward to everyone having a safe and enjoyable Homecoming that will be memorable for all the right reasons."