How to keep your eyes healthy this summer

As temperature rises during the summer, doctors state that we must care for our health, skin, and hair. However, like our skin and health undergo immense pressure during the summer, so do our eyes.

Ophthalmologist Dr. Brian Boxer Wachler spoke to FOX 5 about the importance of wearing sunglasses in outdoor settings to protect us from common eye issues.

"This is a really important issue because people think of sunscreen now in summer, but they forget about protecting their eyes. It's really important to wear sunglasses and literally think of sunglasses as sunscreen for your eyes," said Wachler.

Sunglasses have an immediate benefit from the moment you put them on, such as instant relief from the sun's brightness and glare. Despite the myth that children and babies don't need sunglasses, children are as susceptible to the sun's harmful rays, according to Wachler.

"There is no age group that is too young to wear sunglasses. My daughters are 17-year-olds, and when they were little babies, we would have them wear those cute little baby sunglasses because the sun damage starts when people are young and accumulates over the years," said Wachler.

The sun's damaging ultraviolet rays are present in our atmosphere every day; protecting your eyes from damage is necessary, especially during outdoor activities, such as swimming. Wachler recommends you wear goggles in the pool to protect them from harm.

"You get double reflection of the ultraviolet light from the water, so if you're going to be in the pool, wear goggles. Most of them have UV protection," said Wachler.

Eye specialists advise that if you expose your eyes to bright sunlight for an extended period, you are prone to develop sun-related eye diseases. One of them is keratoconus, an eye condition that affects the structure of the cornea, resulting in loss of vision. Wachler says keratoconus is one of the main reasons your eyes must always be protected.

"There is a condition called keratoconus where the cornea, the outer lens bulge, is out. It is very susceptible to the sun, and it's another reason to keep your eyes protected," said Wachler.

As excessive heat can result in severe eye damage, Wachler says wearing sunglasses during the midday is a must. However, he maintains that wearing sunglasses, even on cloudy days, is also a good way to protect your eyes.

"We've done testing with our UV meters, and even on cloudy days, people think they have nothing to worry about. You absolutely have to worry about it, as you get a lot of UV penetrating those clouds, so wear your sunglasses even on cloudy days," said Wachler.

The summer can bring several eye conditions, like cataracts, which can cause cloudy vision. Signs to watch out for include any growth on your eyelids, which may be a sign of skin cancer. Practicing those good habits, such as wearing sunglasses, can alleviate the risks of permanent eye damage.



