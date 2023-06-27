Anacostia River opens to swimmers for special swim event in July

For the first time in over 50 years the Anacostia River will be open to swimmers.

Anacostia Riverkeeper, the nonprofit organization that works to keep the river clean and healthy, is hosting the first permitted swim event in the river in decades.

The event called Splash will be held on July 8. Participants will be able to swim in the river off the Kingman Island Dock next to the Benning Road Bridge during a designated 20-minute time slot between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The event is free to swimmers 18-years-old and older. Registration is required.

Anacostia River

"We are thrilled to be able to mark this milestone towards a swimmable Anacostia River with Splash," said Riverkeeper Trey Sherard in a press release. "It’s really a testament to the impactful work that has been done in the watershed."

In 1971, swimming or wading in the Anacostia River was made illegal due to safety concerns about water quality.

Currently, swimming in the Anacostia River is only allowed during sanctioned swim events like Splash.

You can sign up for the event online.