How much snow fell across DC, Maryland, Virginia?

By
Published  December 6, 2025 2:42am EST
Weather
FOX 5 DC
Bitter cold settles in for weekend in the DC region

Bitter cold has settled into the D.C. region with the city's first measurable snow of the year coming just in time for the Friday morning commute. Tonight will remain cloudy, with patchy slick spots and freezing drizzle expected. Saturday looks dry and partly sunny, while cloud cover is expected to move back in on Sunday.

The Brief

    • The D.C. region saw its first significant snowfall of the year on Friday.
    • Some areas saw as much as 3 inches of snow.
    • Bitter cold temperatures will hang around the region into next week.

WASHINGTON - Much of D.C., Maryland and Virginia saw snow throughout the day Friday. 

Winter Weather advisories remained in effect until 1 a.m. for some areas due to the threat of patchy freezing drizzle and icy slick spots. 

By the numbers:

Here's how much snow each area saw, according to the National Weather Service

D.C.

  • Catholic University – 1.8 inches
  • American University – 1.1 inches

Fun fact: D.C picked up their earliest inch of snow in seven years on Friday!

MARYLAND

Baltimore

  • BWI – 0.8 inches

Calvert County

  • Prince Frederick – 3.0 inches
  • Dares Beach – 2.0 inches
  • Chesapeake Beach – 1.8 inches
  • Chesapeake Beach – 1.5 inches

Carroll County

  • Westminster – 0.5 inches
  • Eldersburg – 0.5 inches
  • Gamber – 0.3 inches

Charles County

  • La Plata – 3.0 inches
  • White Plains – 2.3 inches
  • Waldorf – 2.0 inches
  • La Plata – 2.0 inches

Frederick County

  • Point of Rocks – 0.8 inches
  • Adamstown – 0.6 inches
  • Ballenger Creek – 0.5 inches
  • New Market – 0.5 inches

Harford County

  • Bel Air – 0.5 inches
  • Chrome Hill – 0.5 inches
  • Aberdeen Proving – 0.5 inches
  • Churchville – 0.2 inches
  • Forest Hill – 0.1 inches

Howard County

  • Elkridge – 1.4 inches
  • Simpsonville – 1.3 inches
  • Laurel – 1.0 inches
  • Clarksville – 1.0 inches
  • Gaither – 0.6 inches
  • Dayton – 0.5 inches
  • Columbia – 0.5 inches

Montgomery County

  • Somerset – 1.6 inches
  • Glenmont – 1.6 inches
  • Gaithersburg – 1.5 inches
  • Olney – 1.5 inches
  • Norbeck – 1.5 inches
  • Gaithersburg – 1.5 inches
  • Washington Grove – 1.3 inches
  • Damascus – 1.2 inches
  • Gaithersburg – 1.2 inches
  • Damascus – 1.1 inches
  • Bradley Farms – 1.0 inches
  • Clarksburg – 1.0 inches
  • Calverton – 1.0 inches
  • Leesburg – 1.0 inches
  • Silver Spring – 0.8 inches
  • Bethesda – 0.7 inches
  • Potomac – 0.4 inches
  • Poolesville – 0.3 inches

Prince George's County

  • Upper Marlboro – 1.4 inches
  • Laurel – 1.0 inches

St. Mary's County

  • Clements – 3.5 inches
  • California – 2.2 inches
  • Ridge – 2.0 inches
  • California – 1.8 inches

VIRGINIA

Arlington County

  • Rosslyn – 1.7 inches
  • Baileys Crossroads – 1.6 inches
  • Barcroft – 1.4 inches
  • Reagan National Airport – 1.1 inches

City of Alexandria

  • Alexandria – 1.1 inches
  • Alexandria – 1.1 inches

City of Charlottesville

  • Charlottesville – 3.0 inches
  • Newcomb Hall – 2.8 inches
  • Charlottesville – 2.6 inches

City of Fredericksburg

  • Dunavant – 3.0 inches
  • Fredericksburg – 1.8 inches

Culpeper County

  • Culpeper – 2.0 inches
  • Culpeper – 1.4 inches

Fairfax County

  • Fairfax – 2.0 inches
  • Tantallon – 2.0 inches
  • Chantilly – 1.7 inches
  • Herndon – 1.5 inches
  • Centreville – 1.0 inches
  • Fairfax Station – 1.0 inches

Fauquier County

  • Greenwich – 1.3 inches

Frederick County

  • Stephens City – 1.5 inches
  • Winchester –  0.9 inches
  • Winchester – 0.3 inches

Loudoun County

  • Purcellville – 1.6 inches
  • Hughesville – 1.6 inches
  • Ashburn – 1.5 inches
  • Arcola – 1.3 inches
  • Arcola – 1.2 inches
  • Dulles International – 1.1 inches
  • Leesburg – 1.1 inches
  • Bloomery – 1.1 inches
  • Leesburg – 1.0 inches

Prince William County

  • Dale City – 1.6 inches
  • Manassas – 1.5 inches
  • Woolsey – 1.2 inches

Rappahannock County

  • Woodville – 1.5 inches

Spotsylvania County

  • Post Oak –  2.9 inches
  • Spotsylvania – 2.4 inches

Stafford County

  • Stafford – 3.0 inches
  • Glendie – 2.3 inches
  • Holly Corner – 2.2 inches
  • Ramoth – 2.2 inches
  • Fredericksburg – 1.8 inches

What's next:

The bitter cold has settled into the D.C. region and will hang around through the weekend. 

Saturday looks dry and partly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Sunday will be chilly and pretty cloudy as things stand right now, but mostly dry. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.

