How much snow fell across DC, Maryland, Virginia?
WASHINGTON - Much of D.C., Maryland and Virginia saw snow throughout the day Friday.
Winter Weather advisories remained in effect until 1 a.m. for some areas due to the threat of patchy freezing drizzle and icy slick spots.
By the numbers:
Here's how much snow each area saw, according to the National Weather Service.
D.C.
- Catholic University – 1.8 inches
- American University – 1.1 inches
Fun fact: D.C picked up their earliest inch of snow in seven years on Friday!
MARYLAND
Baltimore
- BWI – 0.8 inches
Calvert County
- Prince Frederick – 3.0 inches
- Dares Beach – 2.0 inches
- Chesapeake Beach – 1.8 inches
- Chesapeake Beach – 1.5 inches
Carroll County
- Westminster – 0.5 inches
- Eldersburg – 0.5 inches
- Gamber – 0.3 inches
Charles County
- La Plata – 3.0 inches
- White Plains – 2.3 inches
- Waldorf – 2.0 inches
- La Plata – 2.0 inches
Frederick County
- Point of Rocks – 0.8 inches
- Adamstown – 0.6 inches
- Ballenger Creek – 0.5 inches
- New Market – 0.5 inches
Harford County
- Bel Air – 0.5 inches
- Chrome Hill – 0.5 inches
- Aberdeen Proving – 0.5 inches
- Churchville – 0.2 inches
- Forest Hill – 0.1 inches
Howard County
- Elkridge – 1.4 inches
- Simpsonville – 1.3 inches
- Laurel – 1.0 inches
- Clarksville – 1.0 inches
- Gaither – 0.6 inches
- Dayton – 0.5 inches
- Columbia – 0.5 inches
Montgomery County
- Somerset – 1.6 inches
- Glenmont – 1.6 inches
- Gaithersburg – 1.5 inches
- Olney – 1.5 inches
- Norbeck – 1.5 inches
- Gaithersburg – 1.5 inches
- Washington Grove – 1.3 inches
- Damascus – 1.2 inches
- Gaithersburg – 1.2 inches
- Damascus – 1.1 inches
- Bradley Farms – 1.0 inches
- Clarksburg – 1.0 inches
- Calverton – 1.0 inches
- Leesburg – 1.0 inches
- Silver Spring – 0.8 inches
- Bethesda – 0.7 inches
- Potomac – 0.4 inches
- Poolesville – 0.3 inches
Prince George's County
- Upper Marlboro – 1.4 inches
- Laurel – 1.0 inches
St. Mary's County
- Clements – 3.5 inches
- California – 2.2 inches
- Ridge – 2.0 inches
- California – 1.8 inches
VIRGINIA
Arlington County
- Rosslyn – 1.7 inches
- Baileys Crossroads – 1.6 inches
- Barcroft – 1.4 inches
- Reagan National Airport – 1.1 inches
City of Alexandria
- Alexandria – 1.1 inches
- Alexandria – 1.1 inches
City of Charlottesville
- Charlottesville – 3.0 inches
- Newcomb Hall – 2.8 inches
- Charlottesville – 2.6 inches
City of Fredericksburg
- Dunavant – 3.0 inches
- Fredericksburg – 1.8 inches
Culpeper County
- Culpeper – 2.0 inches
- Culpeper – 1.4 inches
Fairfax County
- Fairfax – 2.0 inches
- Tantallon – 2.0 inches
- Chantilly – 1.7 inches
- Herndon – 1.5 inches
- Centreville – 1.0 inches
- Fairfax Station – 1.0 inches
Fauquier County
- Greenwich – 1.3 inches
Frederick County
- Stephens City – 1.5 inches
- Winchester – 0.9 inches
- Winchester – 0.3 inches
Loudoun County
- Purcellville – 1.6 inches
- Hughesville – 1.6 inches
- Ashburn – 1.5 inches
- Arcola – 1.3 inches
- Arcola – 1.2 inches
- Dulles International – 1.1 inches
- Leesburg – 1.1 inches
- Bloomery – 1.1 inches
- Leesburg – 1.0 inches
Prince William County
- Dale City – 1.6 inches
- Manassas – 1.5 inches
- Woolsey – 1.2 inches
Rappahannock County
- Woodville – 1.5 inches
Spotsylvania County
- Post Oak – 2.9 inches
- Spotsylvania – 2.4 inches
Stafford County
- Stafford – 3.0 inches
- Glendie – 2.3 inches
- Holly Corner – 2.2 inches
- Ramoth – 2.2 inches
- Fredericksburg – 1.8 inches
What's next:
The bitter cold has settled into the D.C. region and will hang around through the weekend.
Saturday looks dry and partly sunny with highs in the 40s.
Sunday will be chilly and pretty cloudy as things stand right now, but mostly dry. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.