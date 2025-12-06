How much snow fell across DC, Maryland, Virginia?

The Brief The D.C. region saw its first significant snowfall of the year on Friday. Some areas saw as much as 3 inches of snow. Bitter cold temperatures will hang around the region into next week.



Much of D.C., Maryland and Virginia saw snow throughout the day Friday.

Winter Weather advisories remained in effect until 1 a.m. for some areas due to the threat of patchy freezing drizzle and icy slick spots.

By the numbers:

Here's how much snow each area saw, according to the National Weather Service.

D.C.

Catholic University – 1.8 inches

American University – 1.1 inches

Fun fact: D.C picked up their earliest inch of snow in seven years on Friday!

MARYLAND

Baltimore

BWI – 0.8 inches

Calvert County

Prince Frederick – 3.0 inches

Dares Beach – 2.0 inches

Chesapeake Beach – 1.8 inches

Chesapeake Beach – 1.5 inches

Carroll County

Westminster – 0.5 inches

Eldersburg – 0.5 inches

Gamber – 0.3 inches

Charles County

La Plata – 3.0 inches

White Plains – 2.3 inches

Waldorf – 2.0 inches

La Plata – 2.0 inches

Frederick County

Point of Rocks – 0.8 inches

Adamstown – 0.6 inches

Ballenger Creek – 0.5 inches

New Market – 0.5 inches

Harford County

Bel Air – 0.5 inches

Chrome Hill – 0.5 inches

Aberdeen Proving – 0.5 inches

Churchville – 0.2 inches

Forest Hill – 0.1 inches

Howard County

Elkridge – 1.4 inches

Simpsonville – 1.3 inches

Laurel – 1.0 inches

Clarksville – 1.0 inches

Gaither – 0.6 inches

Dayton – 0.5 inches

Columbia – 0.5 inches

Montgomery County

Somerset – 1.6 inches

Glenmont – 1.6 inches

Gaithersburg – 1.5 inches

Olney – 1.5 inches

Norbeck – 1.5 inches

Gaithersburg – 1.5 inches

Washington Grove – 1.3 inches

Damascus – 1.2 inches

Gaithersburg – 1.2 inches

Damascus – 1.1 inches

Bradley Farms – 1.0 inches

Clarksburg – 1.0 inches

Calverton – 1.0 inches

Leesburg – 1.0 inches

Silver Spring – 0.8 inches

Bethesda – 0.7 inches

Potomac – 0.4 inches

Poolesville – 0.3 inches

Prince George's County

Upper Marlboro – 1.4 inches

Laurel – 1.0 inches

St. Mary's County

Clements – 3.5 inches

California – 2.2 inches

Ridge – 2.0 inches

California – 1.8 inches

VIRGINIA

Arlington County

Rosslyn – 1.7 inches

Baileys Crossroads – 1.6 inches

Barcroft – 1.4 inches

Reagan National Airport – 1.1 inches

City of Alexandria

Alexandria – 1.1 inches

Alexandria – 1.1 inches

City of Charlottesville

Charlottesville – 3.0 inches

Newcomb Hall – 2.8 inches

Charlottesville – 2.6 inches

City of Fredericksburg

Dunavant – 3.0 inches

Fredericksburg – 1.8 inches

Culpeper County

Culpeper – 2.0 inches

Culpeper – 1.4 inches

Fairfax County

Fairfax – 2.0 inches

Tantallon – 2.0 inches

Chantilly – 1.7 inches

Herndon – 1.5 inches

Centreville – 1.0 inches

Fairfax Station – 1.0 inches

Fauquier County

Greenwich – 1.3 inches

Frederick County

Stephens City – 1.5 inches

Winchester – 0.9 inches

Winchester – 0.3 inches

Loudoun County

Purcellville – 1.6 inches

Hughesville – 1.6 inches

Ashburn – 1.5 inches

Arcola – 1.3 inches

Arcola – 1.2 inches

Dulles International – 1.1 inches

Leesburg – 1.1 inches

Bloomery – 1.1 inches

Leesburg – 1.0 inches

Prince William County

Dale City – 1.6 inches

Manassas – 1.5 inches

Woolsey – 1.2 inches

Rappahannock County

Woodville – 1.5 inches

Spotsylvania County

Post Oak – 2.9 inches

Spotsylvania – 2.4 inches

Stafford County

Stafford – 3.0 inches

Glendie – 2.3 inches

Holly Corner – 2.2 inches

Ramoth – 2.2 inches

Fredericksburg – 1.8 inches

What's next:

The bitter cold has settled into the D.C. region and will hang around through the weekend.

Saturday looks dry and partly sunny with highs in the 40s.

Sunday will be chilly and pretty cloudy as things stand right now, but mostly dry. Highs in the lower to middle 40s.