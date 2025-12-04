Commanders, DC officials present RFK stadium plan to federal planning commission

The new Commanders’ stadium at RFK took another big step forward on Thursday, with the team and D.C. officials making their first presentation during a hearing before the National Capital Planning Commission.

What we know:

The D.C. Council already approved the stadium plan in September, but because the District is not a state, D.C. needs federal approval from the NCPC.

This is an important milestone for the Commanders’ stadium, because they need the commission’s approval before they can move forward with construction.

What the Commanders and D.C. have planned isn’t just a sports venue. The $3.8 billion stadium also has 6,000 housing units, an entertainment area with restaurants, retail and hotels, and a state-of-the-art sportsplex.

"What we’re designing is an entertainment venue for everyone, one that stands out with the stadium as a catalyst that embodies the legacy of RFK and one where nature is embedded into the experience and one that is uniquely D.C.," said HKS Architectural Lead Designer Lance Evans.