Expand / Collapse search

Gun found at Montgomery County high school after fight prompts lockdown

By
Updated  December 5, 2025 10:22am EST
News
FOX 5 DC

ROCKVILLE, Md. - A Montgomery County high school was placed on lockdown Friday after police say a gun was recovered following a fight between two students.

The incident was reported shortly before 9:15 a.m. at Northwood High School in Rockville.

Authorities say one student is in custody. Police say they do not beleive there is a threat to the school community.

The investigation is continuing.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police Department. 

NewsEducationCrime in the DMVMarylandMontgomery CountyRockville