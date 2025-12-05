Gun found at Montgomery County high school after fight prompts lockdown
ROCKVILLE, Md. - A Montgomery County high school was placed on lockdown Friday after police say a gun was recovered following a fight between two students.
The incident was reported shortly before 9:15 a.m. at Northwood High School in Rockville.
Authorities say one student is in custody. Police say they do not beleive there is a threat to the school community.
The investigation is continuing.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Montgomery County Police Department.