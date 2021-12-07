How much ice melt do you need? Not as much as you think

We're tracking what could be the first measurable snow to hit the D.C. region this season – and many will break out the ice melt to keep their sidewalks and driveways free from ice.

But how much ice melt do you really need?

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Ryan Zerbe, with the Maryland Department of Environmental Protection in Montgomery County, says not as much as you think.

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick spoke with Zerbe who said a 12-ounce coffee mug is really all that's needed to protect your driveway or your section of walkway.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Zerbe demonstrated that 12 ounces of melt would cover a typical driveway -- about 20 feet by 10 feet -- or approximately 10 sidewalk squares which adds up to about 40 feet.

Zerbe says if you want to keep your area ice free:

- Shovel first and shovel early

- Be sensible -- less is more when it comes to ice melt

Advertisement

- After it melts -- sweep it up -- it can be reused