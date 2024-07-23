Hostage families plead for ceasefire in front of US Capitol as Netanyahu heads to Congress

article

Security is exceptionally tight in Washington, D.C., this week as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prepares to address Congress on Wednesday.

Numerous streets are closed, and fences are in place to ensure safety.

Throughout Tuesday, various demonstrations have been observed across the city, with more expected in the coming days.

Bike racks and fences have been strategically positioned, particularly around the Capitol, to manage the anticipated crowds and ensure security. Netanyahu is expected to discuss a hostage ceasefire deal in Gaza, a topic that many locals feel is urgently needed.

"Seal the deal" is the plea from demonstrators with the Hostage and Missing Families Forum directed at Prime Minister Netanyahu.

"Enough is enough. There is a deal, and we know you can say yes. Just say yes and go for it before everything gets worse and worse," said Aviva Siegel, whose husband is being held hostage in Gaza.

One of the hostages is Keith Siegel, who has been missing for nine months.

"We don’t know if he is even alive," said Elan Tiv, whose father is being held hostage in Gaza.

Tiv believes the 62-year-old American citizen is somewhere in the Gaza Strip.

"We think he is down the tunnel. Dark tunnel with no restroom, no water, no food," Tiv added.

His mother, Aviva, was with Keith initially until they had to separate.

"I hugged him. And I said, ‘Be strong for me, and I’ll be strong for you,’ not knowing if I’ll ever see him again," she said.

These personal stories were shared outside the Capitol ahead of Netanyahu's speech, where he is expected to discuss a potential hostage deal.

Earlier Tuesday, inside the Cannon Building, a group of demonstrators with Jewish Voice for Peace participated in a sit-in at the Cannon rotunda, wearing shirts that read, "Jews say stop arming Israel."

U.S. Capitol Police made 200 arrests.

"Demonstrations are not allowed inside the Congressional Buildings. We told the people, who legally entered, to stop or they would be arrested. They did not stop, so we are arresting them," they posted on X.

Meanwhile, at the Israeli Embassy, around two dozen pro-Palestinian protesters with orange paint called for an end to the war that has claimed thousands of lives.

"My message to him and to President Biden and to all the leaders of the world is that we have to stand strong against terror," said Elan Tiv.

A variety of demonstrations, some permitted, are expected to take place on Wednesday outside the Capitol during Netanyahu's speech to Congress.

