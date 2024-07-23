How to watch Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress

article

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be in Washington, D.C. Wednesday on his first trip abroad since the war in Gaza broke out on Oct. 7.

The main purpose of Netanyahu’s visit is a speech to a joint meeting of Congress but there is also hope that the visit could help the Prime Minister and President Joe Biden move forward with plans for Israel to negotiate a ceasefire with Hamas.

The relationship between Biden and Netanyahu has been a fraught one as protests calling for the U.S. to stop sending weapons to Israel and demanding that Biden put more pressure on Netanyahu to end the war.

It also comes at a moment of extreme political flux in the U.S. with Biden announcing just days ago that he will no longer be running for re-election and has instead endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

The trip will be a test of Biden's remaining power as he looks to transition out of office and could be an indication of how Netanyahu plans to proceed with a new face in the Oval Office at the start of 2025.

Security has been tightened around Capitol Hill as protests are planned for Netanyahu’s speech to both houses of Congress.

When is Netanyahu's speech?

Netanyahu's speech to a joint meeting of Congress is expected to start around 2 p.m. Biden and Netanyahu are then expected to meet Thursday, the Associated Press reports.

Where is he speaking from?

Netanyahu will speak from the House floor with both houses of Congress attending, although some Democratic lawmakers have said they will not be there in protest.

How can I watch?

You can watch the speech on air, on our LIVE STREAM or on FOX LOCAL. Don't have the FOX LOCAL APP? Here's how you can download it.

C-SPAN will also be streaming the speech live on its website.

