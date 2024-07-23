Authorities stepping up security with protests expected during Netanyahu's visit to DC

D.C. is once again under a tight security plan in anticipation of Wednesday’s visit by Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Netanyahu will address Congress as the war in Gaza stretches into its 10th month. Massive protests, both for and against Israel’s war, are expected and one even got underway Tuesday afternoon on Capitol Hill.

A group of demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace swarmed the Cannon Rotunda, wearing red shirts with the message "Jews say stop arming Israel."

According to Jewish Voice for Peace, around 400 American Jews participated in the sit-in. Dozens were escorted out with zip ties around their wrists by Capitol Police.

The level of security around Capitol Hill Wednesday is expected to be on par with the inauguration in 2021, bringing even more fencing, road closures and police units than we saw during the NATO Summit a few weeks ago.

The fences went up overnight as workers quickly installed the now-familiar steel wall around the entire capitol complex, and that’s not all.

At the Watergate Hotel where the prime minister is staying, Secret Service and D.C. Police are staffing vehicle checkpoints.

Much like the Capitol, Watergate surrounded by the familiar tall steel black fence portions of Rock Creek Parkway and Virginia Avenue are now shut down creating traffic jams.

Residents and guests tell FOX 5 they’ve had to factor in those delays.

"It’s a big hassle but you know given what just recently happened, they kind of had to do it, you know," one driver told FOX 5.

"We’re staying at the Watergate Hotel which we had no idea what we’re in for. We’re just from Oklanhamoa on a mother-son road trip and it’s been quite interesting!"

So why all this security? Since Israel was attacked by Hamas on Oct. 7 and Israeli hostages were taken, pro-Palestinian protests have denounced both Israel and Netanyahu over civilian casualties.

Ron Habler of the Jewish Community Relations Council tells FOX 5 that while pro-Palestinan groups will be demonstrating, he expects pro-Israel counter-protests as well.

"First of all there’s going to be a variety of people protesting for a variety of reasons," Habler said. "People will be there for different reasons so you can’t lump them all together. First, I think there will be people there who will actually be supportive of Israel. There will be people there who are supporting Israel’s war effort."

One of the major protests tomorrow is called ‘Arrest Netanyahu.’ It’s set to begin at Pennsylvania Avenue and 3rd Street, NW, at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Organizers say they are bussing people in from as far away as New Hampshire, Ohio and North Carolina.

But in a letter to colleagues Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson said there will be a "zero-tolerance policy" for any disturbances from demonstrators or lawmakers alike.

"If any disturbance does occur, the Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police will remove the offending visitor(s) from the gallery and subject them to arrest," Johnson wrote.

