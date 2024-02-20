Authorities are searching for a hospital patient they say stole an ambulance while still wearing a medical gown and with an IV still attached to his arm.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Monday after police recovered the vehicle in a parking lot in the 4200 block of Annandale Road in Fairfax County.

Hospital patient in medical gown, IV in arm steals ambulance: Fairfax County police (Fairfax County Police / @FairfaxCountyPD)

Officers say the man who stole the ambulance was a passenger in a crash on U.S. Route 50 in Virginia earlier in the day. Five people, including the suspect, were hospitalized. Investigators believe the vehicle was stolen from a home in Manassas around 8:30 a.m. and crashed at the ramp to Interstate 66 near Fair Oaks Mall. Investigators say they seized two firearms and narcotics from the stolen vehicle.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says police identified the man as 32-year-old Rickey Ramone Lowe, and say he was receiving treatment at Inova Fairfax Hospital Monday night when he walked away with an IV in his arm before being discharged, jumped into the private transport ambulance, and drove off.

They describe him as weighing 300 pounds with a shaved head and tattoos on his arms. Detectives released an image of Lowe wearing a medical gown behind the wheel of the vehicle. They also say Lowe was accused of firing a weapon into the air at a Manassas hotel last September in an unrelated incident.

Anyone with information on Lowe's whereabouts is asked to contact police.