Stolen car crash on US Route 50 in Virginia sends 5 to hospital, rifle recovered

A car crash on U.S. Route 50 in Virginia left five people hospitalized Monday, and police believe the vehicle was stolen earlier in the day.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department say this is now a multi-jurisdiction case.

A spokesperson for the department said they were alerted to a car that was stolen from a home in Manassas around 8:30 in the morning.

The owner of the vehicle reportedly left it running with the keys in the ignition, and noticed it was missing a short time later.

Hours later, detectives believe the thief driving the stolen car rushed out of a Fair Oaks Mall parking lot after spotting officers in the area.

Once they sped off, they wound up crashing on the side of the highway at the ramp to Interstate 66.

The department said this was not a pursuit and that a rifle and drugs were recovered from the car at the scene of the crash. They did not disclose who the weapon belonged to.

Officials said two of the five people in the vehicle had injuries that were "life-threatening."

