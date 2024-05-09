3 suspects charged for car theft, firearm recovered near Tysons Corner

Three suspects have been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm and more in Fairfax County.

Officials responded to a stolen vehicle alert in the Tysons Corner area on Wednesday, May 8. According to officers, three suspects entered a vehicle but quickly took them into custody. Officers located two firearms in the vehicle.

The suspect and driver has been identified as 28-year-old Taeon Colston, of Chester. He was charged with failure to return a rental vehicle and served with three unrelated outstanding warrants.

The second suspect and front passenger has been identified as 27-year-old Marcus Gibbs, of Maryland. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and possession of an extended magazine.

The third suspect and rear passenger has been identified as 19-year-old Dewayne Griffin, of Maryland. He was charged with felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

