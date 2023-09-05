Expand / Collapse search

Manassas man wanted for shooting a round into the air in Wyndham Garden Hotel parking lot

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Authorities continue to search for an adult man who is responsible for firing a round into the air in Manassas

According to authorities, they arrived to the Wyndham Garden Hotel located at 10800 Vandor Ln. to investigate a shots fired call Monday night around 10:11 p.m. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Rickey Ramone Lowe of the 8600 block of Point of Woods Dr. in Manassas.

Authorities say a group was fighting in the parking lot when Lowe fired a round into the air before fleeing the parking lot. Officers viewed the video surveillance identifying Lowe as a patron of the hotel. No injuries or property damage were reported. 

Lowe is described as a black male, approximately 6’4", 295lbs., who is bald with brown eyes. He is wanted for reckless handling of a firearm.