Horse killed in hit-and-run at Maryland seashore park

A four-year-old wild horse was hit and killed at the Oceanside Campground of Assateague Island National Seashore, park officials say.



The four-year-old mare was found dead by a park employee Tuesday. It is believed that her injuries were due to a hit-and-run automobile accident last week.

Officials say both the mare and her foal were likely involved in a low-speed motor vehicle accident last week along Bayberry Drive.

The foal is still lame but has improved noticeably over the past week and continues to move around with her band. It will remain in the wild, but park staff will continue to monitor her condition in the weeks ahead.

Visitors are reminded to slow down and always drive with caution along the local roadways--and be on the lookout for horses and other wildlife when visiting the National Seashore.

Any road accident within the park, especially those involving wildlife, should be reported to park law enforcement at the Ranger Station.