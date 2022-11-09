Homeowner shoots and kills intruder in Oakton; neighbors react

Police in Fairfax County are still investigating the fatal shooting that took place at a home in a quiet Oakton neighborhood on Wednesday night.

The homicide unit was at the scene of the shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road for most of Thursday and the crime scene tape surrounding the home came down around 4 p.m.

Neighbors in the area told FOX 5 that what happened is a rare occurrence.

Chip Muyers said that the community "tends to be very calm and quiet."

"The excitement last night was something a little different," he said. "We’ve lived here since 2005. This was only six houses and a cul-de-sac for a while – they built some more, but just very neighborly, very friendly people know each other. You go for walks with your dogs up and down the street so last night was pretty surprising."

Fairfax County Police tweeted around 6:50 p.m. that officers were on the scene of that shooting in the 11400 block of Waples Mill Road.

Responding officers found a man dead at the scene.

During a press conference, police revealed that the incident started with some sort of interaction between the homeowner and another man. It turned into an altercation, first outside the house, then according to police, the homeowner went inside and got a gun. The other man entered the house as well with what police called a "large landscaping rock."

Police said the homeowner shot and killed the intruder before calling 911.

As of now, investigators told FOX 5 there's nothing indicating that the two men knew each other. They aren't sure what prompted the altercation.

Police said they're still working to confirm who the intruder is, describing him at one point as a "young adult."

"Hopefully, when we can positively identify this individual we can maybe start putting some puzzle pieces together as far as why was he in this area. Why was he at this home?" said Second Lieutenant James Curry.

During the incident, Curry said the homeowner, his wife and two children, plus an additional adult were inside the residence. No one was reported injured.

Police are waiting to notify the family of the man who was killed before releasing his name.

The fatal shooting remains an active investigation as detectives are still working to piece together how and why this happened.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.