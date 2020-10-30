Hogan renews COVID-19 state of emergency order in Maryland

article

Governor Larry Hogan issued an order Friday renewing the current state of emergency in Maryland as he continued to call for vigilance in the fight against COVID-19.

Hogan told FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald earlier this week that while Maryland is doing better than 42 other states, cases and hospitalizations are ticking slightly up.

“While Maryland’s positivity and case rates remain lower than most states in America, we are closely monitoring increases in some of our key health metrics as well as rising numbers in states across the country,” said Hogan.

The original order was initially issued back in early March after health officials confirmed the first three positive cases of novel coronavirus in the state.

The U.S. recorded the highest-ever number of new COVID-19 cases in one day with 88,251 counted Thursday — more than any other day since the first U.S. case was counted on Jan. 21.

“This crisis is far from over, and this virus does not recognize state borders. I want to remind Marylanders that the only way to keep our state open for business is to avoid traveling to hotspots and continue following the public health guidelines. We cannot let our guard down, and we must remain vigilant," said Hogan.

Read the renewal order here or below:

You can watch FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald's full interview with Maryland Governor Larry Hogan this Sunday at 8:30 a.m. during FOX 5's “On The Hill."