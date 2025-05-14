High water, downed trees disrupt commutes across DC region

The Brief Flooded roads and fallen trees caused hazardous driving conditions across the D.C. region. High water on I-495 and closures on South Walter Reed Drive and I-395 added to travel disruptions. More storms expected Wednesday, potentially impacting the evening commute.



Flooded roadways and fallen trees created hazardous driving conditions Wednesday across the Washington, D.C. area after severe storms swept through overnight.

Authorities reported high standing water along a section of I-495 between I-95 and US 1 in College Park. Multiple reports of downed trees were also received, including one that fell onto power lines, forcing the closure of part of South Walter Reed Drive in Alexandria.

Flooding and fallen trees

What we know:

In Springfield, a jackknifed tractor-trailer shut down a portion of southbound I-395, adding to travel disruptions.

The National Weather Service urged motorists to use caution, advising them to turn around when encountering flooded roads and to be especially vigilant at night when hazards are harder to detect.

Storms continue through evening

Several inches of rain fell from Tuesday into Wednesday, with additional storms expected throughout the day, potentially disrupting the evening commute.