The Brief Scattered storms continue Wednesday, increasing flood risks in D.C. region. Motorists urged to avoid flooded roads, especially at night. Unsettled weather persists, with storms likely through the weekend.



Showers and thunderstorms are raising flooding concerns across the Washington, D.C. region on Wednesday, with isolated flash floods possible through the afternoon and evening.

Storms increase flood risks

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says that while rainfall won’t be as widespread as Tuesday, saturated ground conditions could heighten flood risks along portions of central Maryland, northern Virginia, the District and parts of West Virginia. Many areas have already received more than 1.5 inches of rain in the past 24 hours.

Scattered storms are expected to continue throughout the day, with pop-up thunderstorms keeping conditions unsettled. Highs will reach the upper 70s, with drizzle clearing by mid-morning. Extreme humidity and increasing instability could increase storm development into the evening.

Unsettled weather continues

Early Wednesday morning, high standing water was reported along a section of I-495 between I-95 and US 1, with multiple reports of downed trees adding to travel hazards.

The National Weather Service advises motorists to use caution while driving and to turn around when encountering flooded roads. They also advise being especially cautious at night when flooding hazards are more difficult to detect.

The unsettled weather pattern is expected to persist through the week, with a hot and humid start to the weekend and more storm chances ahead.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Flood warnings issued across DC region as storms raise concerns