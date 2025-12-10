Frederick County residents voice concerns over Amazon's plan to install diesel generators

The Brief A Maryland community is pushing back on a plan to have nearly 100 diesel-powered generators installed to support nearby data centers. A meeting was held in Adamstown where residents expressed concerns about its possible proximity to an elementary school. Major concerns from the residents who live in the area include safety, noise control and air pollution.



A Maryland community is speaking out against a plan to have several dozen diesel generators for data centers in their neighborhood.

A meeting was held in Adamstown Monday night, where residents expressed concerns about its possible proximity to an elementary school.

What we know:

The emergency meeting was held at Carroll Manor Elementary School. Residents spoke out against the plan to install almost 100 diesel generators in their area to support Amazon Data Services.

Digital Drive, where the generators would go, is less than a mile away from the elementary school, and it’s a residential area.

Construction is already taking place, but in the next part of this project, Amazon Services is seeking an air quality permit from the Maryland Department of the Environment.

The MDE also held a meeting on Monday to share more information with residents.

Big picture view:

Major concerns from the residents who live in this area include safety, noise control and air pollution.

"Adamstown is a great community. It’s quiet. This is a massive project and, quite frankly, it’s almost too big. There’s been a lot of concern from the residents," said Jesse Pippy, who serves in the Maryland House of Delegates.

FOX 5 spoke with state senator William G. Folden, who wants to make sure things are done right.

"The data centers are coming and we’re wanting to make sure we’re being good stewards as far as our constituents are concerned and we want to make sure we’re putting the safeguards in place that keep our constituents and their families safe," Folden said.