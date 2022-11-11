High school senior killed in drunk driving crash in Arlington County

article

A teenager is charged with driving under the influence after a crash in the Rock Spring area of Arlington County that killed another teenager who was a senior at an Arlington high school.

Arlington County Police say the crash happened around 12:29 a.m. Wednesday along Old Dominion Drive near Williamsburg Boulevard in Arlington.

At the scene, first responders found an unoccupied car SUV that was on fire, forcing fire crews to quickly extinguish the flames.

The first responders also found a sedan at the scene, with an unconscious teenage boy inside. The teenager, who was the driver of the sedan, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The principal of Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington released a letter to the school community identifying the victim as Braylon Meade.

According to a preliminary investigation, Meade was attempting to make a U-turn on Old Dominion Drive when his car was struck by the SUV, who was driving at a high rate of speed at the time.

The driver of the SUV, who was only identified as a juvenile male in his teens, was taken into custody at the scene. He is charged with Driving Under the Influence and Involuntary Manslaughter.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 703-228-4159.

In the letter to the school community, Tony Hall, the principal of Washington-Liberty High School, wrote that whole school deeply feels the tragic loss of Meade.

According to Hall, Meade was a dual athlete who played basketball and football at the school. Hall said Meade was a "a beloved member of the Washington-Liberty family," who "impacted the lives of many of our students and staff members over the years."

On Twitter, Hall wrote that a candlelight vigil will be held for Meade outside of Washington-Liberty High School on Sunday afternoon.

Hall says the school will continue to maintain a normal schedule, but will have counseling staff available for students who have been impacted by the tragedy.

Read the full letter sent to the school community below:

Dear Washington-Liberty Families,

It is with profound sadness that I inform you that a member of the class of 2023, Braylon Meade, died Friday morning. Braylon was a beloved member of the Washington-Liberty family, and impacted the lives of many of our students and staff members over the years. Braylon was a scholar and an athlete, having played basketball and football for our school. We all feel his loss deeply. We know that many in our community will be personally impacted by this loss. On Mon, Nov. 14, we will have counseling staff available for any student who feels that they might need extra support. We will maintain as normal a schedule as possible while providing assistance and acknowledging the individual needs of students at this difficult time. Students who knew Braylon or his family may experience a variety of emotions and you may see the following behaviors: tearfulness, vivid dreams, irritability, clinginess, withdrawal, physical complaints, fear of dying, or difficulty concentrating. Please talk with your student and note that it is important to provide them with reassurance and the opportunity to express their thoughts and feelings. The resources below from the National Association of School Psychologists also provide tips and ideas to support your child with loss:

If you continue to have concerns about your child and this loss, please contact the school counselor, school psychologist, or school social worker.Our deepest sympathies go out to Braylon’s siblings, his family, and friends. Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or concerns.

Sincerely,

Tony Hall

Principal