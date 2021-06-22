Police identify man who allegedly killed girlfriend, 2 children before jumping to his death

Police have identified the man who jumped to his death after telling police he killed his girlfriend and her two children in Herndon.

The incident began around 6 a.m. Saturday when Fairfax County police received reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Upon arrival, officers found the man at the top level of a parking garage on Democracy Drive at Reston Town Center. They tried to talk him down for nearly an hour before he jumped from the roof and fell to his death. He has been identified as Jose Iraheta Palacios.

According to police radio traffic, Palacios told police that he was responsible for the murders of his girlfriend and her two children and reportedly gave his name and the woman's name to officers before jumping. Police responded to the Florida Avenue apartment where they found the three victims dead inside.

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts spoke to the children’s father, who requested not to be identified. He said his son was 9 and his daughter was turning 10 on the Saturday she was found dead.

He said he didn't know the man linked to the killing of his children and their mother. He provided photos of the two children but asked that their names be withheld.

Herndon police say autopsies on the victims have been completed, but they are not releasing the cause of death yet, only that they are confirmed homicides.

Authorities have not confirmed that the man who jumped to his death was responsible for the killings but said there is a likely connection.

