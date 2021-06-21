Herndon neighbors mourn loss of mother, 2 children allegedly killed by man who jumped to his death

Neighbors in Fairfax County are mourning the loss of a mother and her two children who were allegedly murdered by a man who reportedly confessed to the killings before jumping to his death Saturday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident began when Fairfax County Police responded to the Reston Town Center around 6 a.m. Saturday for reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis. Officers say they found the man at the top level of a parking garage on Democracy Drive. Officials say officers tried to talk the man down for nearly an hour before he jumped from the roof and fell to his death.

FOX 5's Lindsay Watts says before he jumped -- the man allegedly told police that he was responsible for the murders of his girlfriend and her two children in the Herndon area and reportedly gave his name and the woman's name to officers. Police responded to the Florida Avenue apartment where they found the victims dead inside.

MAN WHO FELL TO HIS DEATH MAY BE CONNECTED TO HERNDON TRIPLE SHOOTING, POLICE SAY

Watts says the boy was nine-years-old and the girl was turning ten on Saturday. Watts spoke off-camera with the father of the young victims. The man who did not want to be identified said he didn't know who the person who allegedly killed his children and their mother was.

Friends and neighbors mourned the family over the weekend and placed balloons, candles and stuffed animals outside the door to their apartment complex. A young woman who knew the family said that they were sleeping when the murders took place and that she was still processing what happened.

Authorities have not confirmed that the man who jumped to his death was responsible for the killings but said there is a likely connection. No one has been identified by police at this time.