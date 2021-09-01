Residents flee, some rescued from flooding at Rockville apartment as Ida’s remnants bring downpours
ROCKVILLE, Md. - Officials say multiple occupants were rescued from their flooded Rockville apartments as heavy rain moved across the D.C. region Wednesday.
The rescues were made around 4:30 a.m. near at an apartment complex near Twinbrook Parkway and Congressional Lane in Montgomery County.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer said multiple basement apartments were flooded and multiple occupants were stuck inside.
The entire D.C. region is under a threat for flooding and extreme rainfall as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida move across the region.
