Expand / Collapse search

Residents flee, some rescued from flooding at Rockville apartment as Ida’s remnants bring downpours

By
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 5 DC

Residents rescued from flooded apartments in Rockville as remnants of Ida move across DC region

Officials say multiple occupants were rescued from their flooded Rockville apartments as heavy rain moved across the D.C. region Wednesday.

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Officials say multiple occupants were rescued from their flooded Rockville apartments as heavy rain moved across the D.C. region Wednesday.

The rescues were made around 4:30 a.m. near at an apartment complex near Twinbrook Parkway and Congressional Lane in Montgomery County.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Spokesperson Pete Piringer said multiple basement apartments were flooded and multiple occupants were stuck inside.

The entire D.C. region is under a threat for flooding and extreme rainfall as the remnants of what was Hurricane Ida move across the region.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5