Heavy rain, high water this morning in parts of the DMV
WASHINGTON - Parts of the D.C. area remain under a Flash Flood Watch from the bands of heavy rain that moved through overnight.
The rain will gradually taper off through the day but scattered showers, drizzle and clouds will linger all day and through the night.
The other big weather story is that temperatures near 60 early today will fall into the mid 50s by afternoon and a chilly breeze from the north will be noticeable as well.
It appears we’re paying the price for the gorgeous warm weather we enjoyed over the weekend and earlier this week. Some sunshine returns by Friday afternoon.
