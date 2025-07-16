Heated debate over gas leaf blower ban continues in Montgomery County

The Brief Montgomery County’s ban on gas leaf blowers went into effect on July 1. Landscaping company owners are asking the County Council to pass a short-term exemption to absorb the costs. First-time violators can face a $500 fine.



Gas-powered leaf blowers are banned in Montgomery County without any exemptions, according to the county executive.

What we know:

Landscaping company owners are asking for leniency from the County Council after implementing a July 1 law banning gas-powered leaf blowers. The owners asked the county for an exemption to absorb the costs, but the request was denied.

Company owners say they might have to pass the 20% to 30% cost increases to their customers if the law stays in effect.

"The battery technology is simply not there for contractors to do our work in the Fall, and electric blowers only run for 40 minutes," said Collins Landscaping owner Paul Konanowski.

The backstory:

The leaf blower ban includes a $500 fine for first-time violators. The county passed the bill after complaints of noise pollution and environmental damage.

The exemption was proposed before the bill was introduced, however, County Executive Marc Elrich opposed it. However, many county residents are happy about the bill making it through.

"You want to live in a community with noise from 8 in the morning until dark?!," said a frustrated resident during the meeting.

The County Council is set to continue working on the logistics of the law, as more concerned residents come forward asking for exemptions and exceptions. For now, landscaping companies can apply for up to $1,500 to purchase electric blowers.