Heat emergency plans and alerts across DC region as heat index near 100 degrees expected

The D.C. region is likely to get its hottest temperatures of the season this week as a heat wave returns bringing heat, humidity and sweltering hot conditions.

Across the area, heat emergency plans and alerts have been put into place.

In Washington, D.C., cooling centers have been activated. Officials recommend beating the heat by staying in the shade or air-conditioning, drinking plenty of water and visiting a cooling center if needed. A hyperthermia alert will be in effect from noon to 7 p.m. Monday in Montgomery County due to the extreme temperatures.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says temperatures Monday will be in the low-to-mid-90s with the heat index -- a gauge of how hot it feels outside based on the temperature and humidity -- reaching close to 100 degrees. The heat index could climb as high as 110 degrees by the middle of the week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says wearing loose-fitting clothing, limiting outdoor activities and wearing sunscreen when outdoors can help to stay cool. The CDC also says to stay hydrated, avoid heavy meals and never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

KNOW THE SIGNS OF HEAT-RELATED ILLNESS (What to look for and what to do):

Heat Stroke:

High body temperature (103°F or higher)

Hot, red, dry, or damp skin

Fast, strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness (passing out)

Heat Exhaustion:

Heavy sweating

Cold, pale, and clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Nausea or vomiting

Muscle cramps

Tiredness or weakness

Dizziness

Headache

Fainting (passing out)

