Hearing after DC closes The Big Board restaurant over COVID-19 vaccine and mask mandates

The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board in D.C. will hold a hearing Thursday to discuss the future of The Big Board.

The Northeast restaurant and bar had its liquor license suspended and was ordered to close for refusing to follow the District’s vaccine and mask mandate.

A hearing on the case was supposed to be held last week but the restaurant asked to postpone it for six weeks to find a lawyer.

That request was ultimately denied, and the hearing was re-scheduled for Thursday.