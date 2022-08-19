Have you seen this head? Police search for missing piece of statue vandalized at DC catholic school

A Northeast D.C. catholic school was hit by a vandal last week who allegedly destroyed several concrete structures including removing the head from the statute of the school's namesake. Now, police are hoping to get that head back.

READ MORE: Arrest made in connection with vandalism, burglary at St. Anthony Catholic School in DC

The Metropolitan Police Department said Friday it is seeking the public's help locating the head of the statue of St. Anthony of Padua.

They released this photo of the head:

(Credit: Metropolitan Police Department)

The head was stolen on August 10 from the St. Anthony Catholic School, located in the 3400 block of 12th Street Northeast. In addition to the head being stolen, the school says three playground benches were pulled from the ground and a concrete windowsill was broken.

St. Anthony Catholic School posted photos online Sunday of the damage.

St. Anthony Catholic School

On Wednesday, police announced they arrested and charged Demitrius Hansford, 32, of Northeast, in connection with the incident, but they have not been able to locate the missing head.

RELATED: Vandals target St. Anthony Catholic School in DC; school officials call destruction a hate crime

Police say if you have seen the statue's head, give them a call at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to 50411.