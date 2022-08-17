Arrest made in connection with vandalism, burglary at St. Anthony Catholic School in DC

An arrest has been made in connection with a burglary and vandalism incident at St. Anthony Catholic School in D.C.

Demitrius Hansford, 32, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with burglary and destruction of property.

St. Anthony Catholic School posted photos online Sunday of the damage they said recently occurred.

The school said three playground benches were pulled from the ground, a concrete windowsill was broken, and the St. Anthony statue was knocked down and damaged. The head of the statue is still missing.

Police say the suspect destroyed and took property from the church located in the 3400 block of 12th Street NE on Aug. 10 around 11 p.m. and on Aug. 15 around 7:59 a.m.

DC Police says they are investigating these offenses as potentially being motivated in whole or in part by hate or bias.