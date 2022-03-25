Hatch watch intensifies for National Arboretum's bald eaglets

The National Arboretum’s resident bald eagles, Mr. President and his new partner Lotus, are ready to welcome two new eaglets after a crack was spotted in one of their eggs.

The couple is currently nursing two eggs that could hatch at any moment. It can take anywhere from 24 to 36 hours for the eggs to fully hatch. The Arboretum has set up a live feed of the eagles' nest so people can track the progress. You can see the live feed above.

Both eggs were laid by Lotus in February. This is the first time since 2018 that a bald eagle egg was laid at the Arboretum.

The eggs laid in 2018 came from Mr. President's former partner, First Lady, who eventually left the nest after laying her final egg on Valentine's Day 2021. No one has seen First Lady since her disappearance.

Mr. President didn't stay on the market long after his heartbreak, however, as the next day a new female bird, which turned out to be Lotus, visited the nest and made herself at home. She even fought off four other nest suitors to earn her spot. Since then, the birds have acted like a mated pair.

The couple and their eggs are nested in a tree located on the western edge of the Arboretum’s famed Glenn Dale azalea collection.

Parts of the Arboretum around the nest have been closed to avoid disturbing the birds. Visitors can still access parts of the azalea collection, but they will not be allowed to see the nest.

For more information on the eagles, visit the American Eagle Foundation's website.