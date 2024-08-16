Prosecutors seek harsher penalties for dealers in effort to combat overdose deaths

Efforts to combat overdose deaths by imposing harsher penalties on those who supply drugs are gaining momentum both nationwide and locally.

In Los Angeles on Thursday, federal charges were announced against five individuals in connection with the overdose death of actor Matthew Perry. The charges include the distribution of ketamine resulting in death.

U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada emphasized the seriousness of the charges.

"If you are in the business of selling dangerous drugs, we will hold you accountable for the deaths that you cause," said Estrada.

This approach is increasingly common among prosecutors who are targeting the suppliers of deadly drugs, not just with distribution charges, but with more severe charges that reflect the fatal consequences of their actions.

John McCarthy, State’s Attorney for Montgomery County, echoes this sentiment.

"It’s more than a distribution. It’s a form of homicide," said McCarthy.

Just last week, in Montgomery County, 32-year-old Eric Turner was sentenced to six years in prison for providing a pill laced with fentanyl to 20-year-old Shanon Cole, resulting in Cole's death. Turner ultimately pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter.

McCarthy believes that pursuing these harsher penalties is crucial to deterring drug suppliers.

"The consequence of what these individuals are doing goes beyond mere distribution," said McCarthy.

McCarthy noted that while federal law does include a specific crime for supplying drugs that result in death, Maryland lacks such a law, which is why Turner was charged with involuntary manslaughter. McCarthy advocates for Maryland to consider adopting a similar law to hold drug suppliers more accountable.