Harris adopts cautious presidential campaign approach: analysis

In a recent interview on "The Final 5," Axios congressional reporter Stephen Neukam joined host Jim Lokay to analyze the strategy behind Vice President Kamala Harris’s presidential campaign. As the presumptive Democratic nominee, Harris has adopted a cautious approach, which Neukam described as a "don’t show, don’t tell campaign."

Lokay opened the discussion by highlighting the enigmatic nature of Harris’s campaign. "She has been the presumptive nominee for more than a month, but we really don’t know a lot about what Vice President Harris stands for," Lokay noted, adding that voters seem to be focusing more on personality than policy.

Neukam agreed, explaining, "The party in general, and certainly the Harris campaign, just wants to ride this wave for as long as they can. They were in a crisis with President Biden at the top of the ticket. All the press was bad, the vibes were bad. Now, they’ve turned the corner."

The conversation touched on the strategic silence from the Harris campaign and the implications for her candidacy. "Until there are real concrete political consequences for not getting in front of the media, not holding a press conference, not doing a sit-down interview, I think they’re just going to continue on this path," Neukam said. He added that the pressure from both the Trump campaign and other Democrats could eventually push Harris to engage more directly with the media.

Looking ahead, Lokay pointed out that the next major event would be the debate on September 10th, emphasizing how much debates can shift the dynamics of a campaign. Neukam reflected on the historical significance of presidential debates, noting, "The stakes are high, but they’re not that high for Vice President Harris. I don’t think there’s a potential for a crash-out moment like what happened with President Biden."

The discussion also covered the unity within the Democratic Party, particularly in light of President Biden’s exit from the race. "The only sore point within the party still is the relationship between President Biden and the Democratic leaders who effectively pushed him out," Neukam revealed. "All of those feelings are still pretty raw, and there hasn’t been a reconciliation of that."

Lokay closed the interview by addressing the policy proposals—or lack thereof—from both campaigns. "We’ve been talking about what Vice President Harris would propose… On the other hand, you have a former President Trump who said, ‘I will cut energy prices in half.’ Nobody is asking about specifics on that," Lokay remarked.

Neukam responded, "These campaigns don’t tend to get into minute detail. They tend to be pretty broad overarching proposals. But I do think you’re going to see more, especially from the Harris campaign, about the overarching themes of what her platform is going to look like."

