Halloween Forecast: Will the trick-or-treaters need an umbrella on Friday night?

The Brief Rain moves in midweek, peaking Thursday with heavy showers. Halloween Friday looks dry but breezy—costumes may need layers. Weekend sunshine returns with cooler, calmer conditions.



Our Halloween week forecast comes with some tricks and treats, as we start off dry before some rain showers move in by midweek. Will the kids need an umbrella for trick or treating? Well, stick around if you dare!

Monday:

A mostly sunny day helps us warm up slightly as we see temperatures hang mostly in the upper 50s and low 60s. Not much to scare us, 0/10 SPOOKIES.

Tuesday:

We begin to see clouds increase throughout the day as the main weather system begins to creep into the southeast US. While the clouds begin to increase rain chances are pretty low. Temperatures will sit in the mid to upper 50s. Starting to get a bit frightening, 3/10 SPOOKIES.

Rain clears by Halloween

Wednesday:

The clouds from our storm system are still hanging around for a dreary day with rain chances increasing throughout the day. Stray showers during the first half of the day lead way to the more persistent showers. Temperatures will still hover around the mid to upper 50s. Shocking number of clouds and showers, 7/10 SPOOKIES.

Thursday:

Rain showers begin to get heavy during the overnight hours and slowly work their way to the north as this system continues to trek into the Northeast US. Rainfall amounts are expected to be around an inch when everything is said and done. Temperatures return to the low 60s despite the rain and clouds. Scaring up a storm, 8/10 SPOOKIES.

Breezy trick-or-treat night

Friday:

We say goodbye to the rain system and see more drier skies for our Friday. A few clouds linger but winds behind the system's cold front will be quite strong. Breezy conditions with stronger gusts are expected during the afternoon and early evening time. Kids may need some layers with their costumes as temperatures are only expected to be in the mid to upper 50s. The eerie breeze sets us in the mood for some trick or treating, 2/10 SPOOKIES.

Weekend:

Sunshine returns as clouds begin to disappear. Saturday will face some breezy conditions but should lessen before we wrap up the weekend. Temperatures remain in the mid to upper 50s. Troubling conditions fade away, 1/10 SPOOKIES.