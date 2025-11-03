Halloween candy needle scare in Rockville was a hoax: police

The Brief Police say the Halloween candy scare in Rockville was a hoax. A 9-year-old admitted to placing needles in gummy bears. No injuries occurred and there’s no threat to the public.



A report of sewing needles found in Halloween candy while trick-or-treating in Rockville has been deemed a hoax, police said Monday.

Candy scare hoax

Investigators say a 9-year-old child admitted to placing needles inside two packages of gummy bears. The child’s parents discovered the tampered candy while checking treats with a magnet as a safety precaution.

After media coverage of the initial report, the parents spoke with their children, prompting the 9-year-old to confess.

No injuries were reported, and police say there’s no evidence of tampering in the community.

No public threat

"This incident understandably raised concern within our community, and we are grateful that it did not present a broader threat to public safety," Rockville Police Chief Jason L. West said in a statement.

Police say the incident was isolated to the home and there is no ongoing threat to the public.