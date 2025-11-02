Sewing needles found inside Halloween candy in Rockville neighborhood: police

article

The Rockville City Police Department is investigating reports that two children received Halloween candy containing sewing needles while trick-or-treating in a neighborhood near Welsh Drive and W. Edmonston Drive.

What we know:

Police said both incidents were reported after Halloween night when parents discovered the sewing needles placed inside pieces of candy. No injuries have been reported.

Deputy Chief Barry Dufek said the department is actively investigating and emphasized that officers are taking the reports "very seriously."

In a statement, Police Chief Jason West reaffirmed the department’s focus on safety, saying, "We take the safety of the children who reside and trick-or-treat in our community very seriously, and we will hold those responsible accountable."

Authorities are urging all residents to inspect all Halloween candy and treats before allowing children to eat them and to report any suspicious findings immediately.

What's next:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockville City Police Department’s non-emergency line at 240-314-8900.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said additional updates will be released as new information becomes available.