Charles Count woman claims $40K in ‘VaxCash’ lottery

A Charles County woman is Maryland’s latest winner in the new vaccination lottery promotion – and she didn’t even have to scratch a ticket.

READ MORE: Prince George's County resident won the latest $40k Maryland vaccine lottery prize. Here's how to enter

Tabatha Duckett was awarded $40,000 when she visited Lottery Headquarters on June 8 to claim her prize.

READ MORE: Maryland vaccine lottery winner announced

A 54-year-old custodian, Duckett says she was notified of winning while she cleaned an administrative office at La Plata High School.

"I don’t even play the Lottery, so this was a huge surprise," said Duckett.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The state says it will give away $2 million during the campaign.

HOW DO I ENTER?

Entry is simple: If you used a Maryland mailing address when you registered for your vaccination, you are at least 18 years old, and you received at least one vaccination for COVID-19 at a site in Maryland, other than a Federally operated site, you are automatically entered. There are no extra steps.

WHAT IF I AM ALREADY VACCINATED? AM I STILL ELIGIBLE?

Yes. Maryland residents who have received at least one vaccination for COVID-19 administered at a non-Federal facility in Maryland at any time are eligible.

WHAT IF I WAS VACCINATED AT A FEDERAL FACILITY IN MARYLAND? WHAT IF I WAS VACCINATED OUT OF STATE?

The Federal government will not provide the Maryland Department of Health with a list of Marylanders who were vaccinated at Federal facilities. The Maryland Department of Health's ImmuNet system also does not include records of Marylanders who were vaccinated in other states. For that reason, individuals vaccinated at Federal facilities or in other states are not eligible. Only individuals whose records are contained in the Maryland Department of Health's ImmuNet system are eligible. The system only includes records for individuals who were vaccinated at non-Federal facilities in Maryland.

Advertisement

More information is available online from the Maryland Lottery.