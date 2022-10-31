FOX 5 Halloween Spectacular: Super Bowl halftime flashbacks!

Holly shows off moves as Lady Gaga!
FOX 5's Holly Morris shows off her moves as she performs as Lady Gaga for our Halloween Halftime show!
WASHINGTON - It's not officially Halloween until FOX 5 throws an epic bash to celebrate all things fun and spooky! This year was no different!
The guys and gals of GoodDayDC took part in Super Bowl flashback performances that will be talked about longer than the games!
Holly Morris kicked it off with her impersonation of Lady Gaga followed by Claire Anderson's take on Katy Perry – complete with left shark!
Claire performs as Katy Perry with Left Shark!
FOX 5's Claire Anderson gives us her best Katy Perry performances and is obviously joined by Left Shark!
Tucker and Erin did a Steven Tyler and Brittney Spears duet followed by Kevin McCarthy's take on Eminem!
Not to be outdone - Marissa Mitchell gave an amazing rendition of Mary J. Blige followed by Wisdom Martin's take on the one, the only – Dr. Dre!
Steve Chenevey gave a smooth take on U2's Bono and Jeannette Reyes hit all the notes as Rihanna!
And as a bonus - RHOP's Ashley Darby stopped by for a few bars of Shakira!
Check out videos and pics of all the fun and festivities!
Tucker and Erin transform into Steven Tyler and Britney Spears!
FOX 5's Tucker Barnes and Erin Como come together to recreate the 2001 Superbowl Halftime performance with Steven Tyler and Britney Spears!
Kevin kills it as Eminem!
FOX 5's Kevin McCarthy shows up as Eminem and absolutely kills his Halloween Halftime performance!
Marissa embodies Mary J. Blige!
FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell leaves it all out on the floor during her Halloween Halftime performance as Mary J. Blige!
Wisdom channels Dr. Dre for Halloween Halftime performance!
FOX 5's Wisdom Martin truly channels Dr. Dre to give an incredible Halloween Halftime performance!
Steve becomes Bono for Halloween Halftime performance!
FOX 5's Steve Chenevey transformed into Bono from U2 to give us yet another iconic Halloween Halftime performance!
Jeannette turns into Rihanna for final performance!
FOX 5's Jeannette Reyes turns into the one and only Rihanna to give us a legendary final performance for our Halloween Halftime show!
"Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby joins LION Lunch Hour & performs as Shakira!
We saved one more Halloween performance for the end of LION Lunch Hour - "Real Housewives of Potomac" star Ashley Darby performs as Shakira, Shakira!