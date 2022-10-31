FOX 5 Halloween Spectacular: Super Bowl halftime flashbacks!

It's not officially Halloween until FOX 5 throws an epic bash to celebrate all things fun and spooky! This year was no different!

The guys and gals of GoodDayDC took part in Super Bowl flashback performances that will be talked about longer than the games!

Holly Morris kicked it off with her impersonation of Lady Gaga followed by Claire Anderson's take on Katy Perry – complete with left shark!

Tucker and Erin did a Steven Tyler and Brittney Spears duet followed by Kevin McCarthy's take on Eminem!

Not to be outdone - Marissa Mitchell gave an amazing rendition of Mary J. Blige followed by Wisdom Martin's take on the one, the only – Dr. Dre!

Steve Chenevey gave a smooth take on U2's Bono and Jeannette Reyes hit all the notes as Rihanna!

And as a bonus - RHOP's Ashley Darby stopped by for a few bars of Shakira!

Check out videos and pics of all the fun and festivities!