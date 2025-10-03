Expand / Collapse search

Government shutdown enters day three; Congress expected to vote Friday

By
Published  October 3, 2025 6:43am EDT
Congress is expected to vote Friday on a deal to reopen the government. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports from Capitol Hill with the latest, including how the shutdown is affecting federal workers.

The Brief

    • Congress plans a Friday vote, but no deal is in sight.
    • Shutdown closures include the Washington Monument and a major ALS fundraiser.
    • Virginia and Maryland are offering relief to furloughed federal workers.

WASHINGTON - Congress is expected to vote Friday on a deal to reopen the government, but a bipartisan agreement still appears out of reach.

Monument closed

The shutdown’s immediate effects include the closure of the Washington Monument and the cancellation of Saturday’s annual Walk to Defeat ALS, a major fundraiser for research and treatment. A key economic jobs report won’t be released today, and more disruptions are likely if the impasse continues.

Democrats are holding out for protections for Medicaid and Affordable Care Act premiums, along with assurances that President Trump won’t pull funds from federal agencies after budgets are approved. Republicans say they won’t change their funding bill.

The White House is threatening thousands of layoffs and complete closures of unspecified Democratic-led agencies, raising legal questions about executive authority.

READ MORE: U.S. military service members aren’t paid during government shutdown; most VA services not impacted

Jim Lokay is joined by Democratic political commentator Kaivan Shroff to talk about how Project 2025, once disavowed by Trump, is shaping the White House's approach to the government shutdown. Shroff also weighs in on how Democrats are messaging through the stalemate.

Federal workers are caught in the middle, and soon everyday Americans will feel the effects too. 

The Senate is scheduled to vote again Friday and throughout the weekend.

Help for furloughed workers

Some local governments and companies are stepping up to help furloughed workers. 

In Virginia, federal employees are protected from eviction and foreclosure. Pepco, the region’s electric provider, is extending payment plans to help workers manage bills.

Maryland is allowing furloughed workers to apply for unemployment, though they must repay those benefits once backpay is issued. Starting Monday, the state will offer $700 no-interest loans, which must be repaid within 45 days after the shutdown ends.

READ MORE: 'Here to do my job': Air Force veteran, now a furloughed federal employee, reacts to shutdown

Come for the details of the government shutdown and the talks (or lack thereof) to end the stalemate from NOTUS reporter Riley Rogerson; stay for host Jim Lokay's comparison of President Trump disavowing Project 2025 on the campaign trail to the now-famous Mariah Carey "I Don't Know Her" meme.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Associated Press and previous FOX 5 reporting.

