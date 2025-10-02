'Here to do my job': Air Force veteran, now a furloughed federal employee, reacts to shutdown

The Brief As the government shutdown concluded its second day, furloughed workers continue to speak out Congress did not vote Thursday in observance of Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday As of Thursday night, Republicans and Democrats appeared to remain at a stalemate



As the government shutdown ended its second day Thursday, hundreds of thousands of federal workers remain furloughed, including Ariana Kelly.

"I hope people really truly understand we’re just Americans working for Americans," the Virginia-based furloughed US Department of Agriculture employee told FOX 5.

Local perspective:

Kelly, an air force veteran, said she feels she and other federal workers have been caught in the middle of a political crossfire.

"We don’t care who you voted for, we don’t care what your political beliefs And I don't like that we’re being dragged into that narrative because I don’t think it’s doing anyone any favors."

Kelly’s not most concerned about her paycheck, but instead, she said, for the millions of Americans who could be affected if the shutdown continues.

"My concern is this will eventually trickle down to the American people, right? Right now, we’re not able to provide services to them that are critically required."



It's why she calls herself ‘furloughed and fighting.' As soon as the government reopens, she said she plans to be back at the USDA.

"I’m here to do my job," she said. "I’ll be happy to get to work."

What's next:

President Trump Thursday continued to threaten cuts to what he called "Democrat agencies," while White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said thousands of federal workers still could be fired.

Lawmakers did not vote Thursday in observance of Yom Kippur, the Jewish holiday. They are expected to vote again Friday, and assuming they remain at a standstill, the government will likely remain shutdown throughout the weekend.