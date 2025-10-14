Is the government shutdown still happening? Latest updates on day 14

The Brief Shutdown enters day 14 with no deal in sight. Tourism and local businesses continue to take a hit. Senate prepares for another vote Tuesday evening.



The federal government shutdown entered its 14th day Tuesday with no resolution in sight, straining tourism, disrupting flights, and threatening to become the longest in U.S. history.

Government shutdown hits tourism

With the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo closed, restaurants and tour operators are reporting daily revenue losses. Families and tour groups have been forced to cancel plans, some without refunds.

Across from the National Zoo, Baked by Yael owner Yael Krigman says foot traffic has dropped sharply.

"The shutdown is not good for business, that's for sure. I mean, when people don't go to the zoo, they don't come across the street," Krigman said. "And when they don't come across street, they don’t go to Baked by Yael, and we suffer."

Elliott Ferguson, president and CEO of Destination DC, says the timing couldn’t be worse.

"To have this shut down during our peak season clearly is a negative for us in terms of the economic impact associated with tourism and hospitality," Ferguson said.

How long could the government shutdown last?

House Speaker Mike Johnson predicted Monday the federal government shutdown could become the longest in U.S. history. He said he won’t negotiate with Democrats until they drop health care demands and vote to reopen.

"We’re barreling toward one of the longest shutdowns in American history," Johnson said.

With no clear path forward, the shutdown is expected to stretch on indefinitely. Optimism for a quick resolution is fading as agencies begin to run out of prior-year funds. Democrats are pushing to restore Medicaid cuts and extend health care tax subsidies, while Republicans remain unmoved.

Senate shutdown vote Tuesday

Another Senate vote is expected Tuesday on the House GOP’s continuing resolution. It will be the eighth attempt to end the shutdown as it nears its third week. But after a long weekend away from Washington, it does not appear lawmakers have shifted from their positions.

Johnson has kept the chamber out of session, insisting there is nothing to negotiate. House Democrats say they will continue reporting to work to show they’re ready to strike a deal.

The Senate is expected to vote on government funding legislation Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., according to USA Today.

Military and Coast Guard members getting paid

All U.S. military personnel and Coast Guard members will be paid as scheduled on Wednesday, Oct. 15, despite the ongoing government shutdown.

The White House Office of Management and Budget said it identified roughly $8 billion in unobligated research and development funds to cover payroll for the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Space Force.

Coast Guard members, who fall under the Department of Homeland Security, will also receive pay. DHS Secretary Kristi Noem announced Saturday on social media that the agency had "worked out an innovative solution" to ensure payments go through.

Service members are typically paid on the 1st and 15th of each month. During shutdowns, , they are required to report for duty without guaranteed pay until funding is restored.

Airline delays grow amid government shutdown

Flight delays are continuing at airports across the country as staffing shortages tied to the federal government shutdown strain operations.

The shutdown has led to disruptions at several U.S. airports, with fewer air traffic controllers available.

Experts and union leaders representing controllers and security screeners warn the situation could worsen if the shutdown drags on and employees begin missing more paychecks.

