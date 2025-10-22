Government Shutdown 2025 Update: Vote expected Wednesday as standoff hits day 22

The 2025 government shutdown is on track to become one of the longest in U.S. history, as the Senate prepares for another vote Wednesday on a Republican-backed bill to reopen the government.

Senate Democrats refused to backdown from their demands that Congress address health care subsidies before any funding deal moves forward. Republicans, meanwhile, say they won’t negotiate until a short-term spending bill is passed.

There was no vote Tuesday, but Democrats held the Senate floor through the night, calling for action on health care and ramping up their opposition to President Trump as the standoff intensifies.

When does the Senate vote again on the shutdown?

Another Senate vote to end the government shutdown is expected Wednesday, though the timing remains unclear. On Monday, lawmakers failed for the eleventh time to pass a resolution to reopen the government.

Several Democrats have crossed over to support a House-passed bill that would fund the government through Nov. 21. Republicans still need five more Democratic votes to reach the 60-vote threshold required to send the measure to President Trump.

Trump hosts GOP senators at White House

Senate Republicans were at the White House Rose Garden on Tuesday, standing with President Trump as they continued to reject Democratic demands for health care funding amid the fourth week of the government shutdown.

While hosting the group, Trump praised GOP leadership, criticized former President Joe Biden, and previewed upcoming foreign travel and tariff plans. "We’re a wealthy nation again," he said.

The country is feeling the financial strain of the shutdown as hundreds of thousands of federal workers continue to miss paychecks.

Head Start scrambling

Head Start programs serving preschoolers are scrambling to secure federal funding amid the ongoing shutdown.

Government programs like WIC and the Head Start preschool programs, which support low-income families, are facing possible funding cutoffs amid the shutdown.

National Nuclear Security Administration furloughing workers

The federal agency that manages the U.S. nuclear stockpile has begun furloughing its 1,400 employees amid the ongoing shutdown.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Monday the National Nuclear Security Administration has begun furloughing its federal workforce.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also reporting continuing air traffic controller shortages and flight delays in cities nationwide.

Rising health care costs

Without action, health costs are expected to soar for millions as enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies near expiration.

The tax credits that helped millions buy insurance during the COVID-19 crisis are set to expire Dec. 31, and insurers are already sending out new rate information ahead of open enrollment.

Lawmakers in both parties admit time is running out to address looming health insurance price hikes.