Government Shutdown 2025 Update: New food aid for federal workers as stalemate enters day 21

For the eleventh time, the Senate has failed to pass a resolution to reopen the government, extending one of the longest shutdowns in U.S. history.

Food aid expands

To help soften the blow, the Capital Area Food Bank is launching new food distributions for affected federal employees and contractors.

Boxes of shelf-stable pantry items and fresh produce will be available weekly at multiple locations across the region until the shutdown ends.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports hearing from federal workers seeking short-term loans or picking up extra shifts with Uber to make ends meet. With grocery prices still high, donations can go a long way in stretching tight budgets.

Alnwick says that according to the Capital Area Food Bank’s 2025 Hunger Report, 36% of area residents struggled to afford food last year. Among households affected by cuts to federal jobs and spending, that number jumped to 41%.

Federal employees and contractors must show a government work ID to receive a food box.

Distribution sites and times include:

Tuesdays

12:00–2:00 PM | No Limits Outreach Ministries, 7721 Barlowe Rd, Hyattsville, MD

Wednesdays

10:00–11:30 AM | So What Else, 6116 Executive Blvd, North Bethesda, MD

Fridays

11:00 AM–1:00 PM | United Community, 7511 Fordson Rd, Alexandria, VA

11:00 AM–1:30 PM | Urban Outreach, 5343 C St SE, Washington, DC

Saturdays

1:00–2:30 PM | LindaBen Foundation, 10739 Tucker St, Beltsville, MD

If you’re not directly affected by the shutdown, there are ways to help. The Capital Area Food Bank says a $100 donation can provide up to 200 meals.

