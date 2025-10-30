Government Shutdown 2025 Update: SNAP benefits at risk as stalemate enters day 30

The Brief SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans remain at risk as the shutdown hits day 30. Maryland and Virginia announce emergency actions to support food aid recipients. Military pay secured again as Congress remains deadlocked over funding.



The federal government shutdown has entered its 30th day, and pressure continues to mount as millions of Americans face the loss of critical food assistance.

Congress remains deadlocked, with no agreement on funding to protect SNAP benefits.

More than 42 million people nationwide could lose access to food aid in the coming days. In the greater D.C. region alone, roughly 275,000 residents could be affected.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez says several states are stepping in with emergency measures.

SNAP benefits update

Maryland’s governor is expected to announce executive action on Thursday to support the state’s SNAP recipients.

Earlier this week the D.C. Attorney General joined 22 states in suing the federal government, arguing it’s unlawful to freeze benefits when emergency funds are available. A hearing on the lawsuit is scheduled for later this morning.

Governor Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency and launched the Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance effort, issuing weekly state-funded payments via existing EBT cards.

Meanwhile, partisan blame continues to dominate Capitol Hill. Republicans point fingers at Democrats, while Democrats accuse President Trump of refusing to negotiate.

The Senate is expected to vote on Thursday. However, it is not clear what time.

Military pay preserved amid shutdown

The Trump administration has secured $5.3 billion to cover military pay for a second period during the shutdown.

The funds include $2.5 billion from the tax bill, along with $1.4 billion each from procurement and research accounts.

