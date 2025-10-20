Government Shutdown 2025 Update: Political standoff enters day 20

The 2025 government shutdown is rapidly approaching the second longest in history with no end in sight and with mounting fallout for workers, travel, and emergency response.

The federal government shutdown, now in its third week, is on track to become the second longest in U.S. history with some lawmakers warning it could surpass the 35-day record set during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Political standoff

The Trump administration is using the shutdown to reinforce priorities while attempting to dismantle others. Democrats are pushing for any funding bill to include protections for millions of Americans at risk of losing health insurance or who would face higher premiums if Congress fails to act.

Federal workforce hit hard

The government employs nearly 2.3 million civilian workers. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that about 750,000 employees are furloughed daily, meaning they stay home without pay until the shutdown ends. Others considered "excepted" continue working in essential roles, such as public safety and infrastructure.

All affected employees are expected to receive back pay, but many are facing missed paychecks this month. Active-duty service members narrowly avoided missing their last paycheck after the Pentagon redirected funds, though another reprieve appears unlikely.

Taxpayers are footing a steep bill: roughly $400 million per day to pay furloughed workers who aren’t working, according to the CBO.

Economic effects

Shutdowns typically slow economic growth in the quarter during which the shutdown occurs, with a slight rebound afterward. Oxford Economics estimates that each week of shutdown reduces economic growth by 0.1 to 0.2 percentage points per week. A full-quarter shutdown, which has never been seen before, could slash growth by up to 2.4 points.

The travel industry is among the hardest hit. The U.S. Travel Association projects $1 billion in weekly losses as tourists cancel trips to national parks, historic sites and the nation’s capital. Many facilities in the District, such as Smithsonian Institution museums and the National Zoo, are now closed to visitors.

FAA and FEMA disruptions

The Federal Aviation Administration has reported air controller shortages in major cities including Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and Houston. Flight delays have spread to airports in Nashville, Dallas, Newark, and beyond.

Emergency management officials say FEMA grant delays and new restrictions are jeopardizing disaster readiness. Agencies are holding off on hiring and training, while some are rushing critical purchases under uncertain conditions.

Experts warn that these disruptions challenge the administration’s goal of shifting more disaster response responsibility to states and local governments.