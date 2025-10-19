Lawmakers deadlocked as shutdown enters fourth week

The Brief The government shutdown is entering its fourth week with no resolution in sight. Democrats and Republicans remain divided over health care subsidies. Federal workers are facing financial strain, with food banks stepping in to help.



The government shutdown is poised to become the second longest in history as lawmakers remain at a stalemate.

Lawmakers divided over health care subsidies

What we know:

Democrats are holding firm, refusing to vote to reopen the government until Congress extends health care subsidies they deem critical for affordable health care. Republicans, however, view this as a separate issue to be addressed after reopening the government. House Speaker Mike Johnson has already sent members home, indicating no immediate compromise.

President Donald Trump expressed frustration over the lack of progress, saying, "Here’s the problem, they have a deal, we have a deal, we just want an extension."

Meanwhile, Maryland Democratic Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth emphasized the urgency, stating, "We are trying to prevent many Americans receiving a notice of their premiums increasing."

Federal workers facing financial challenges

What we don't know:

Approximately 700,000 federal workers have been furloughed, with more than 4,000 receiving layoff notices. The Capital Area Food Bank is stepping up to support affected families by setting up food distribution sites across Maryland, Virginia, and D.C.

Radha Muthiah, CEO of the Capital Area Food Bank, said, "People will be able to come just show an active federal government employee or contractor ID, and they’ll be able to pick up a box of nutritious shelf stable items."

For federal workers in need, MARC trains and commuter buses are now free, and food distribution sites will remain open until the government reopens.

It remains unclear when lawmakers will reach a compromise to end the shutdown. The upcoming Senate vote on reopening the government is expected to fail once more.