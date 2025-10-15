DC tourism suffering from government shutdown

The Brief The federal government has been shut down for 15 days now. With all the federal buildings and Smithsonian institutions shut down, it's impacting tourism. Many groups are having to either cancel or massively adjust their plans.



Tourism is starting to take a hit in the District as people change or cancel trips.

What we know:

"So, it limits what they're able to see and do because they came from far away and its kinda unfair because they're coming from far away and they came to see these buildings," said Aleksandra Mouratidis with Haymarket Transportation, which helps with charter buses.

She told FOX 5 that they've also started getting requests to 'post-pay' from government contractors who won't have the funds available until the government reopens.

The Smithsonian institutions and the National Zoo all closed down starting Sunday.

It appears places like the Spy Museum and National Museum of Women in the Arts are now seeing an uptick in ticket sales.

The latter says attendance is up roughly 45 percent compared to this time last year.

Dig deeper:

According to Destination D.C., tourism brought in more than $11 billion last year through a record 27 million visitors.

FOX 5 also spoke to 'D.C. by Foot' – a tour guide group known for their walking tours of District neighborhoods like Dupont, Georgetown, Adams Morgan.

"A lot of times we have school groups coming from U.K. or Australia and they're going to have to come regardless, but half of their itinerary is not possible anymore, so I've been helping them find alternatives and throwing in a walking tour here," Canden Arciniega said.

This is Arciniega's third time dealing with a shutdown. She told FOX 5 that she's also getting more requests for tours in lesser known D.C. neighborhoods, which has been a delight.

Destination D.C. says they'll have occupancy numbers and a better picture of Smithsonian shutdown impacts next week.