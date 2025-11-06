Government Shutdown 2025 Update: FAA reducing air traffic at airports nationwide

The Brief FAA to cut air traffic by 10% at 40 major airports starting Friday due to staffing strain. Thousands of flights could be affected, with delays already reported at several U.S. airports. Officials cite controller fatigue and safety concerns as shutdown continues.



The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday it will cut air traffic by 10% across 40 high-volume markets starting Friday morning, citing safety concerns as air traffic controllers show signs of strain during the ongoing government shutdown.

Flight cuts begin Friday

The cutback could affect thousands of flights nationwide, as the FAA oversees more than 44,000 daily operations, including commercial jets, cargo planes and private aircraft.

The agency did not immediately name which airports or cities will be affected but said the restrictions will stay in place as long as needed. Aviation experts warn that hundreds, possibly thousands, of flights could be canceled.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports the official list of affected airports will be released Thursday. Reagan National averages 800 to 850 flights per day, with Dulles International seeing similar volume. A 10% reduction would impact roughly 80 to 85 flights at each airport. At BWI, which handles about 650 daily flights, the cutback would affect around 65.

Air traffic controllers have been working without pay since the shutdown began Oct. 1, with most working six-day weeks and mandatory overtime.

Staffing shortages during some shifts have led to flight delays at several U.S. airports, as some air traffic controllers call out due to frustration, take second jobs, or struggle to afford child care and gas.

Controller fatigue a concern

"I'm not aware in my 35-year history in the aviation market where we've had a situation where we’re taking these kinds of measures," FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said at a news conference.

Bedford cited mounting staffing pressures and pilot safety reports pointing to growing fatigue among air traffic controllers, saying he and U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy didn’t want to wait for the situation to reach a crisis point.

AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz urged travelers to check airline apps and airport social media for flight updates, and to allow extra time at the airport before scheduled departures.

